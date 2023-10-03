Hugh Jackman Attends NFL Match with A-List Stars

Australian actor Hugh Jackman enjoyed a night out at an NFL match in New Jersey, watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. He was joined fellow A-listers Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift in a VIP suite. Jackman shared a joyful selfie with his friends, showcasing an impressive amount of star power in one picture.

Throughout the match, the celebrities demonstrated their excitement and involvement, despite the Jets’ epic comeback attempt. The Chiefs ultimately secured a tight 23-20 victory.

This outing comes shortly after Jackman’s surprising split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple explained that their paths were shifting, and they wanted to focus on personal growth. Jackman and Reynolds have been close friends since working together on “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009. They entertained fans with a fake feud on social media, and Reynolds even wore a cut-out of Jackman’s face in his film “Deadpool”.

While Lively typically doesn’t attend her husband’s football matches in Wales, she joined him for this star-studded event, alongside her close friend Swift. Rumors have circulated about a possible romance between Swift and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, but this has not been confirmed. Kelce was seen leaving Swift’s New York apartment hours before the match, and this is not the first time she has publicly supported him at a Chiefs game.

Jackman’s appearance at the NFL match marks his first public outing following the split. In a paparazzi encounter the day before, he acknowledged that it’s a difficult time for him. Furness recently answered a call from “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” on KIIS FM, but the hosts respectfully refrained from asking about the end of her marriage.

