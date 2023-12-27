Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman Pay Tribute to Renowned Chef Bill Granger

Renowned chef Bill Granger, known as the “king of breakfast,” has sadly passed away at the age of 54. The news of his death was shared his family on his Instagram account, stating that he died peacefully in a London hospital surrounded his wife and three daughters.

The culinary world is mourning the loss of a true star. Bill Granger made a significant impact on the food industry with his talents as a chef, restaurateur, and food writer. He opened 19 restaurants worldwide, authored 14 cookbooks, and hosted popular TV shows in Australia and the U.K.

Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Jackman expressed their devastation at the news of Bill’s passing. The couple, who were close friends with Granger and his family, shared a heartfelt tribute on their Instagram story. They praised his talent, his ability to bring people together, and his unwavering commitment to family. Their post conveyed their love and support to Bill’s wife Natalie and their daughters.

Fellow chefs and celebrities also took to social media to share their grief and admiration for Granger. Chefs like Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a remarkable talent. Jamie Oliver fondly recalled his first visit to one of Granger’s restaurants and praised his cooking style and warm personality.

The legacy of Bill Granger lives on through his contributions to the culinary world. He is widely credited with popularizing avocado toast, a trend that has gained widespread popularity in recent years. His innovative approach to breakfast and his ability to create warm and welcoming dining experiences will always be remembered.

As the culinary world mourns the loss of Bill Granger, his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. He leaves behind a profound legacy and will be deeply missed all who had the pleasure of knowing him.