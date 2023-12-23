Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness: The Most Shocking Divorce of 2023

In a year filled with celebrity breakups, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’s divorce has emerged as the most devastating. Spin Genie, a research team specializing in celebrity divorces, conducted a study to determine the biggest celebrity splits of 2023, and the Jackman-Furness breakup topped the list.

The research took into account various factors that contributed to their ranking. Firstly, the impact on their family was considered, including the number of children they had and the duration of their union. Jackman and Furness were married for an impressive 27 years and had two adopted children, Oscar and Ava. This long-term commitment added weight to the severity of their separation.

The second factor examined was their combined net worth. With both Jackman and Furness being highly respected figures in the entertainment industry, it came as no surprise that their estimated net worth of $150 million significantly influenced their ranking.

Lastly, the impact on their fans was evaluated. The team at Spin Genie relied on Instagram followers as a measure of public interest. Jackman and Furness boast an impressive following of over 31.4 million on the platform, solidifying their influence and fanbase.

When all these factors were combined, it became evident that the divorce of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness held unparalleled significance and captivated public attention. Their separation sent shockwaves through the media and their fans, firmly establishing them as the most devastating celebrity divorce of 2023.

While Jackman and Furness claimed the top spot, other notable celebrity divorces also made the list. Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky secured the second spot, followed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, Meryl Streep & Don Gummer, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, and Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied rounded out the rest of the rankings.

It’s clear that 2023 has been a year filled with unexpected celebrity breakups, leaving fans stunned and reevaluating their perceptions of these high-profile relationships. As we count down the days remaining in this eventful year, it’s uncertain whether any further celebrity splits will claim the headlines, but one thing is for certain – the divorce of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness will remain etched in our memories as the most shocking of them all.