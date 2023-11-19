Auburn’s Shocking Upset Loss to New Mexico State Sparks Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Auburn Tigers suffered a devastating loss to New Mexico State during their Cupcake Week showdown. The Aggies, who were expected to be an easy opponent, proved themselves to be a formidable force on the field. Auburn’s offense struggled throughout the game, leading to a convincing victory for New Mexico State.

Social media erupted with criticism of Auburn’s head coach, Hugh Freeze, following the team’s disappointing performance. Fans and experts alike expressed their disappointment and disbelief at the defeat. While Freeze has been successful during his first year at Auburn, this loss has raised questions about his coaching abilities.

Notable sports commentator Stewart Mandel took to Twitter to compare Freeze’s performance to that of Jerry Kill, implying that Freeze’s coaching was subpar. Other Twitter users also chimed in, questioning Freeze’s ability to handle games against New Mexico State and expressing surprise at the loss. The defeat was seen as a major setback for Auburn, especially considering their upcoming important game, the Iron Bowl.

This unexpected loss highlights the unpredictable nature of college football and serves as a reminder that no team is invincible. The Tigers now face the challenge of bouncing back from this defeat and regaining their confidence before the Iron Bowl matchup.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Hugh Freeze?

A: Hugh Freeze is the head coach of the Auburn Tigers football team.

Q: What happened in Auburn’s game against New Mexico State?

A: Auburn suffered a surprising loss to New Mexico State during their Cupcake Week game.

Q: How did social media react to the loss?

A: Social media was filled with criticism of Hugh Freeze and disappointment in Auburn’s performance.

Q: What is the Iron Bowl?

A: The Iron Bowl is an annual college football game between Auburn University and the University of Alabama, one of the biggest rivalries in the sport.