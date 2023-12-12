International Journalists Face Obstacles Reporting on Israel-Hamas Conflict in Gaza

International journalists covering the Israel-Hamas conflict have expressed growing frustration over the ban on entering Gaza, which has hindered their ability to provide comprehensive on-the-ground coverage of the situation. The Erez crossing from Israel into Gaza, controlled the Israeli military, has been closed since Hamas attacked the border in October. The Rafah crossing, from Egypt into Gaza, has also been closed to journalists since the conflict began. The Foreign Press Association (FPA) has taken legal action to seek access for international journalists into Gaza, but their initial request to the Israeli government has been ignored.

Due to the lack of access, international media outlets have relied on Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza, as well as social media reports, to gather information. However, this poses challenges, as the reports need to be carefully verified. Additionally, at least 63 journalists and media workers in Gaza have been killed since the conflict started, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Some international journalists have been embedded with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) inside Gaza since October, but the IDF prohibits contact with Palestinians and reviews reports before publication or broadcast. The risk of death or injury has also made many media organizations reluctant to send their staff into Gaza.

The Israeli government press office has stated that the Erez crossing has been closed since the Hamas attack, and any decision to allow access is beyond their control. Jeremy Bowen, the BBC’s international editor, expressed the difficulty of reporting without being on the scene, emphasizing the importance of firsthand reporting in war coverage.

While the proliferation of online videos has allowed for some information to be shared, the lack of access for journalists hampers their ability to provide comprehensive coverage of the conflict. It is crucial for international journalists to have the opportunity to scrutinize and understand the dynamics within Gaza during this war, as the ramifications will be felt for years to come. Although the situation in Gaza poses significant challenges, news organizations should have the freedom to weigh the risks and make their own decisions about reporting on the ground.