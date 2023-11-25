New Article: BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for Violating Election Laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from the Congress party, accusing him of breaching the Representation of People Act 1951. The allegation stems from a social media post made Gandhi on a popular platform, which the BJP believes violated the 48-hour silence period law leading up to the ongoing Rajasthan polls.

In the complaint, the BJP highlights that disseminating election-related information during the polling day in Rajasthan is prohibited under Section 126 of the Act. The party has called for immediate action the Election Commission against Gandhi for this offense.

The BJP’s letter to the Election Commission emphasizes that Gandhi’s post garnered significant attention on social media, with over 230,900 views at the time of the complaint. The party argues that this level of influence constitutes a blatant violation of the law.

Accordingly, the BJP urges the Election Commission to direct the social media platform in question to suspend Gandhi’s account promptly and remove the offending content. Additionally, the party appeals for the Chief Election Officer of Rajasthan to file a criminal complaint, facilitating the initiation of criminal proceedings against the Congress leader.

As voting takes place in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, over 5.25 crore individuals will determine the fate of 1,862 contenders for these seats. The timing of Gandhi’s post and its potential influence on voters during the election period has further raised concerns over the violation.

The Election Commission has recently issued notice to Gandhi over his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a complaint filed the BJP. The Commission has asked Gandhi to provide an explanation 6 pm on Saturday, justifying why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for disregarding the Model Code of Conduct.

The Model Code of Conduct serves as a set of principles that political parties and candidates must adhere to in order to ensure the fairness and integrity of elections.

