Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Program in North Carolina Faces Closure

A prominent low-cost spay and neuter program in North Carolina is facing impending closure, leaving local animal shelters and pet owners in a bind. The Spay-Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) has been providing essential services for over 23 years, with more than a quarter million animals benefiting from their efforts. However, due to a staffing shortage, SNAP will be shutting down later this month.

According to Laureen Bartfield, the Program Director, finding individuals who are willing to undertake such demanding work has been a significant challenge. “It’s a really difficult job and it’s very difficult to find people who want to do this kind of work,” she explains. The loss of their experienced doctor, who has been with SNAP for a decade, has further exacerbated the problem.

This closure will have a profound impact on the local animal welfare community, particularly the already overwhelmed Wake County Animal Center, which is currently at capacity with dogs. Spaying and neutering services play a crucial role in controlling the animal population, and losing this option will only make the situation more challenging for shelters and rescue organizations.

The mobile clinic used SNAP, equipped with 32 kennels, caters to pet owners, rescues, and feral cats, providing affordable spay and neuter services. However, earlier this year, SNAP lost another doctor, and Bartfield expresses her frustration at having received only two resumes in six months.

As the closure date of December 22 approaches, SNAP is actively seeking a new doctor to sustain its operations. The closure of this vital program would be an unfortunate setback for the local community, which is already grappling with limited resources. However, Bartfield remains hopeful that with timely assistance, SNAP can continue its essential services and help mitigate the challenges faced local animal shelters and pet owners.

