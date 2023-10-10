HUDSY TV Makes All Content Free for Viewers in the Hudson Valley

HUDSY TV, a popular streaming platform focused on the Hudson Valley region, has announced that it is offering all of its content for free. Previously, the streamer charged a monthly subscription fee for some of its content, while offering certain films and series for free.

This new initiative provides access to a wide range of content, including HUDSY’s original films and series, as well as hundreds of locally-produced films that were previously only available to paying subscribers. In addition, HUDSY has automatically canceled the subscriptions of those who subscribed through its web portal. However, for those who subscribed through mobile or TV apps such as Apple, Android, or FireTV, cancellation must be done through the respective app.

For yearly subscribers, HUDSY has stated that they can receive a pro-rated refund for the unused portion of their subscription. This is a positive move the streaming service, allowing users to get the most out of their subscriptions and showing a commitment to customer satisfaction.

To support HUDSY’s mission and the continuation of providing free content, the platform is seeking both tax-deductible and non-tax-deductible donations. This is an opportunity for viewers and supporters of local independent content to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the platform.

To take advantage of this new offer and access the free content on HUDSY TV, viewers can visit the platform’s website at hudsy.com/support to register for free viewing.

Overall, this announcement from HUDSY TV brings exciting news for viewers in the Hudson Valley, as they now have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of films and series without any subscription fees. By making this content freely available, HUDSY is demonstrating its commitment to local talent and providing a valuable platform for independent filmmakers in the region.

Sources:

– HUDSY TV announcement