Rockland County Executive Ed Day Calls Congestion Pricing Scheme an Insult

Rockland County Executive Ed Day strongly opposes the recently revealed congestion pricing scheme that would charge drivers $15 to enter Midtown Manhattan. According to a draft report from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Traffic Mobility Review Board, drivers heading into Midtown below 60th Street would be subject to the toll. While previous estimations put the toll at $23, some officials in the Lower Hudson Valley are still displeased with the $15 fee.

One major point of contention is the lack of a toll credit for drivers using the George Washington Bridge to access Manhattan. Only drivers using specific tunnels would receive a $5 credit, excluding those who use the bridge. Day argues that this exclusion is blatantly unfair to west-of-Hudson commuters.

Many residents of Rockland County, including New York City police officers and firefighters, are unable to benefit from a one-seat ride via commuter rail, making driving to the city a more convenient option. Additionally, Rockland County already faces a $40 million “value gap” from the MTA, meaning that the county contributes more in local taxes and revenue to the MTA than it receives in services.

Day is not alone in opposing the congestion pricing plan. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has criticized the process as opaque, ill-conceived, and unfair. U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler and state Sen. Bill Weber have also voiced their opposition to congestion pricing and have introduced legislation to halt its implementation.

While some view the $15 toll as a positive development compared to earlier proposals, there is still significant opposition to the plan. The next steps involve a review the MTA board, followed public hearings and a comment period. The Midtown congestion pricing plan is expected to begin in 2024. The conversation surrounding west-of-Hudson concerns and the fairness of the tolling system will continue as the process moves forward.