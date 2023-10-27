TikTok and HubSpot Partner to Revolutionize Lead Generation

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its viral videos, has joined forces with HubSpot, a leading CRM provider, to create a groundbreaking collaboration in lead generation. This new partnership allows businesses to advertise on TikTok and seamlessly sync leads directly to HubSpot’s Smart CRM through a no-code approach.

While initially limited to the U.S. and Canada, this innovative lead synchronization feature is set to expand to other countries in the near future. Pricing details have yet to be announced, but the potential impact on businesses is already generating excitement.

Contrary to the perception that TikTok is predominantly used a younger audience, data shows that 30.4% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged 35 and older, including 5.5% in the 55+ category. With a potential reach of 109,538,000 in the U.S., TikTok presents significant opportunities for B2B marketers. The platform boasts high user engagement, with an average daily usage of 1.5 hours per user, making it an ideal channel for reaching targeted audiences.

Furthermore, studies reveal that TikTok users are 1.3 times more likely to be up-to-date with current events and trends, and 71% of users report that TikTok delivers the content they are looking for. These statistics demonstrate the platform’s potential for effective B2B marketing campaigns.

The partnership between TikTok and HubSpot is particularly advantageous for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Rising customer acquisition costs have been a challenge for many SMBs, with HubSpot’s research indicating that 53% experienced a surge in costs from 2021 to 2022. Leveraging TikTok’s cost-effective video format can help businesses lower customer acquisition costs and achieve their goals more efficiently.

As businesses continue to explore new avenues for lead generation, TikTok’s collaboration with HubSpot streamlines the process and maximizes the potential of social media advertising. This partnership has the power to revolutionize the way businesses connect with their target audience and generate leads. Stay tuned for further updates as this exciting collaboration evolves.

FAQ

What is HubSpot’s Smart CRM?

HubSpot’s Smart CRM is a customer relationship management platform that enables businesses to manage their customer data, track interactions, and facilitate sales and marketing operations effectively. It provides a range of tools and features to optimize customer relationship management processes.

What is lead generation?

Lead generation is the process of identifying and attracting potential customers for a business’s products or services. It involves capturing contact information from potential leads, such as email addresses or phone numbers, to initiate further communication and sales opportunities.

How does TikTok’s collaboration with HubSpot benefit marketers?

The partnership between TikTok and HubSpot provides marketers with a seamless way to advertise on TikTok and synchronize leads directly to HubSpot’s Smart CRM. This integration streamlines the lead generation process and enables marketers to leverage TikTok’s broad audience reach and high engagement levels effectively.

Can businesses outside of the U.S. and Canada utilize this lead synchronization feature?

Currently, the lead synchronization feature between TikTok and HubSpot is only available in the U.S. and Canada. However, plans are in place to expand the feature to other countries in the near future.