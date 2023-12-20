Hubble Space Telescope Resumes Observations After Gyroscope Issues

The Hubble Space Telescope is back in action after a delay caused problems with one of its gyroscopes, according to NASA. The gyroscope is a crucial component of Hubble’s pointing system, allowing it to accurately aim at celestial objects. This particular gyroscope has been a source of trouble in the past, with three out of the six installed in 2009 already failing.

Scientists and engineers at NASA have come up with a solution to keep Hubble operational even with one working gyroscope. By combining inputs from the remaining gyroscope with magnetometers, Sun sensors, and star trackers, Hubble’s control system can continue to function normally. While this one-gyro mode may have limitations when tracking faster-moving objects, such as planets or comets, it should not significantly impact the telescope’s overall scientific portfolio.

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, has been instrumental in providing valuable scientific data to astronomers for over three decades. Despite its age, it still serves a unique purpose in NASA’s lineup of space missions, as it is sensitive to visible and ultraviolet light. This distinguishes it from the newer James Webb Space Telescope, which detects infrared light.

Even though Hubble does not match the imaging capabilities of its successor, its ongoing contributions to scientific research make it an essential tool for astronomers. The recent resolution of the gyroscope issues ensures that the legacy of the Hubble Space Telescope will continue for the foreseeable future.