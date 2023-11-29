Netflix Games Expands Library with Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto” Trilogy

Netflix Games is set to make a groundbreaking addition to its game library. Starting from December 14, Netflix subscribers will have access to three beloved Rockstar titles: “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” on mobile devices.

Since its launch in 2021, Netflix Games has offered subscribers a collection of games to play on their mobiles at no additional cost. The game library has mainly consisted of mobile classics like “Cut the Rope” and Netflix IP-based games such as “Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited” and “Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game.” The platform has also acquired select indie games. Notably, “Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon” and the adventure game “Twelve Seconds,” featuring voice acting from James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe, are part of the Netflix Games lineup. However, this marks the first time the streaming giant is adding a major gaming title to its collection, let alone three.

Released between 2001 and 2004, the “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy comprises “Grand Theft Auto III,” “San Andreas,” and “Vice City.” These open-world sandbox games allow players to follow a story but also encourage creative gameplay in crime-ridden cities filled with guns, cops, and opportunities for mischief. The third installment alone sold 17.5 million copies, while “Vice City” and “San Andreas” sold approximately 20 million and 27.5 million copies, respectively. All three titles are included in the PS2 Greatest Hits and Platinum collections.

In addition to this exciting announcement, Netflix Games has plans to add 40 more games to its library in 2023. Subscribers can also look forward to the arrival of indie favorites “Monument Valley” and “Monument Valley 2” in 2024.

