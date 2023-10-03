Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Rock Gucci in Latest Fashion Campaigns

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner are making waves in the fashion world with their recent collaborations with Gucci. Kim turned heads with a sizzling photo in a silver Gucci micro bra adorned with rhinestones, while Kendall made a splash appearing in a Gucci campaign alongside rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny.

In her Instagram post, Kim playfully captioned the picture, “It’s all Gucci.” The photo showcased the iconic GG logo, cementing Gucci’s status as a luxury brand. Meanwhile, Kendall and Bad Bunny’s photos were featured on Gucci’s official Instagram page, generating buzz among their followers.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian sisters have made headlines. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians” season four, tensions escalated between Kim and her sister Kourtney. The argument sparked the trending hashtag “#NotKourtney” on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter).

During the heated conversation, Kim accused Kourtney of being a narcissist, while Kourtney fired back, accusing Kim of making everything about herself. The sisters have been at odds for some time, with Kourtney previously accusing Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity.

Kim’s collaboration with Gucci and Kendall’s appearance in the campaign reflect the family’s influence in the fashion industry. Their partnerships have undoubtedly helped further elevate their personal brands and solidify their status as fashion icons.

As for “The Kardashians,” new episodes air every Thursday on Hulu, allowing fans to keep up with the latest drama and fashion moments from the famous family.

