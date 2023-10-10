Transforming Your LinkedIn Profile into a Powerful Personal Brand

Summary: Transforming your LinkedIn profile into a valuable tool for professional growth and networking requires optimizing your profile, sharing valuable content, expanding your network, and engaging consistently with your connections. According to a panel discussion at TechSparks 2023, strategies for harnessing the power of LinkedIn include having a well-defined content strategy and understanding the platform’s algorithm.

Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of ﻿Whoppl﻿, highlights the importance of showcasing your professional journey and unique voice on LinkedIn to align with brands and creators you wish to affiliate with. LinkedIn is a platform that focuses more on personal and storytelling content, while platforms like YouTube and Instagram are more quick, relatable, and promotional. Understanding the differences between these platforms and how they reach target audiences is crucial for maintaining authenticity.

Vedika Bhaia, Co-founder of The Growth Square, explains that LinkedIn’s algorithm is increasingly favoring video content, leading to a rise in the use of pictures in posts. According to tests, videos and pictures perform significantly better than posts without them. However, attaching a picture may not always be necessary if the algorithm is promoting video content. Experimenting with different content types is essential to find the best approach for engaging your audience.

Rohan Ganatra, Founder & CEO of SocialSense, emphasizes the role of users in engaging with content on LinkedIn. While users are the primary reason LinkedIn promotes image-based content, the significance and relevance of these images are essential considerations. Beginning with text-based content and gradually transitioning to images and videos can help address this issue and create more meaningful engagement.

AI plays a significant role in content creation, with AI being used to differentiate content creators and entrepreneurs focusing on storytelling. AI can also aid in research fact-checking. However, AI has not yet reached the point of being able to articulate stories effectively, and human storytellers are still essential for appealing to the masses.

Furthermore, personal branding for founders is crucial but often challenging. Sharing personal experiences and communicating authenticity and values can help build trust and credibility with the audience, leading to increased trust in the brand. Striking a balance between vulnerability and professionalism on social media platforms is vital. Tailoring content to audience needs and communicating in a language that everyone understands are key to creating a valuable and impactful social media presence.

