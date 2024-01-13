Title: CEO of Health Service Executive Vows to Prioritize Accountability in the Aftermath of Teen’s Tragic Death

Summary: Bernard Gloster, CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE), has rejected the notion of trial social media for University Hospital Limerick (UHL) management and staff following the death of 16-year-old Aoife Johnston. Gloster emphasizes that an independent investigation, led retired Chief Justice Mr Justice Frank Clarke, is underway to determine the serious failings that led to Johnston’s death. He highlights the need to prioritize accountability and expresses his regret and sincere apology to Johnston’s family. Gloster aims to meet with the family in the near future.

In the aftermath of the tragic death of Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick, Bernard Gloster, CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE), has addressed the need for accountability while firmly disapproving of anyone being tried social media. Emphasizing that an independent investigation is in progress, led retired Chief Justice Mr Justice Frank Clarke, Gloster underlines the significance of identifying the serious failings that resulted in Johnston’s untimely passing.

During an interview on RTÉ radio, Gloster acknowledged that there were “significant factors of serious failing” that had grave consequences, which prompted his request for Mr Justice Clarke’s expertise. When asked about potential actions that will be taken based on the investigation’s findings, Gloster explains, “I have then to determine whether or not other processes follow from that. I can’t engage in speculation or presumption around that.” He assures the public that no individual has been found guilty thus far and emphasizes the importance of accountability without resorting to trial social media or the justice of populism.

Gloster, who assumed the role of CEO of the HSE in March of the previous year, expresses deep regret and offers a sincere apology to the Johnston family. Recognizing that words cannot alleviate their pain, he acknowledges the tragedy and states, “I do sincerely want to apologize for that.” Gloster makes it clear that his utmost priority is Aoife Johnston and her family, and he hopes to meet with them in the near future to address their concerns.

As the investigation progresses and the truth unfolds, Gloster asserts his commitment to ensuring appropriate justice is served for the failure that led to Johnston’s death. He assures the public that he will diligently discharge the accountability that is necessary, while also recognizing the impact of this devastating loss on the grieving family.