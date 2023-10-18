HSBC Reportedly Plans to Ban Text Messaging on Company-Issued Devices

HSBC is reportedly implementing a ban on text messaging across the bank on company-issued devices, according to sources. This move comes in the wake of the bank’s recent settlement of $75 million with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the use of unauthorized communication channels, including WhatsApp.

The ban will only affect company-issued devices, with personal devices remaining unaffected. A small number of employees in regulated roles will still be able to send and receive messages. The aim of the ban is to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and prevent misuse of communication channels.

HSBC had previously paid a $15 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for unauthorized use of WhatsApp and record-keeping violations. The misuse of unapproved communication channels on personal devices top staff at HSBC raised concerns about compliance with regulatory rules on recording all business communications.

In addition to HSBC, several other banks have faced fines and regulatory scrutiny over lax record-keeping practices. J.P. Morgan Securities was fined $200 million for failing to track business-related communications on personal devices. Sixteen Wall Street giants, including UBS and Barclays, were collectively fined $1.8 billion the SEC for employees’ use of personal devices and unauthorized apps. Bank of Nova Scotia also paid $22.5 million to settle SEC and CFTC charges related to similar grounds.

The use of private messaging platforms in the business world has led to increased regulatory scrutiny, not only on Wall Street but also in other sectors. Private equity firms such as Carlyle Group and Blackstone are being investigated for discussing business matters on apps like WhatsApp and Signal.

To comply with regulatory rules, many banks globally have suspended the use of encrypted apps like WhatsApp for work purposes. While HSBC has not confirmed the ban on WhatsApp, it is clear that the bank is taking steps to ensure compliance with regulatory obligations.

Sources:

– Bloomberg