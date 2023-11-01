Documenting Online Censorship: Shedding Light on the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on individuals to help document and report instances of online censorship. HRW highlights the importance of shedding light on cases of censorship, particularly on platforms such as Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza.

To create a comprehensive picture of censorship, HRW encourages the public to submit detailed reports. These reports should include screenshots, the platform where the content was shared, the country of origin, the type of censorship experienced (such as removal or shadow ban), any notifications received from the platform, prior engagement metrics, the URL of the affected account, appeal information, and any other pertinent details.

Anonymity remains a priority for HRW, as they promise to protect the identities of those sharing information. No content will be shared or published without the explicit and informed consent of the affected individuals.

Numerous social media users have reported the suspension or banning of posts and accounts on platforms such as TikTok, Meta’s Instagram, and Musk’s X. These actions were taken against those who shared pro-Palestine content following Israel’s intense bombardment of Gaza.

In October, 48 organizations, including 7amleh, the Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, raised concerns about significant and disproportionate censorship of Palestinian voices. The statement emphasized the need for tech giants to respect Palestinians’ rights to freedom of expression, access to information, freedom of assembly, and political participation.

In a separate incident, Arab News reported that an Israeli state advertising campaign appeared on the feeds of many X users, seemingly contradicting the platform’s policy guidelines.

By documenting and sharing instances of online censorship, individuals can contribute to a more transparent understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict, ensuring that the voices of affected individuals are heard.

