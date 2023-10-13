Saba Azad Responds to Online Hate and Negativity Surrounding Her Performance at Lakme Fashion Week

Saba Azad, the talented actor and girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan, recently faced online hate and negativity following her performance at the Lakme Fashion Week. Several videos of her dancing in a shimmery outfit emerged online, and some people took it upon themselves to criticize and demean her.

Responding to Instagram users who questioned her mental state and suggested that she needed therapy, Saba took to her Instagram Stories to address the comments. In a mature and composed manner, she acknowledged that hate is prevalent in today’s world and suggested that therapy could benefit everyone in navigating such a hateful environment.

Saba also responded to someone who asked if she was “mad” for constantly waking up and facing the hate thrown her way. With grace, she explained how she continues to smile and carry on despite the negativity, emphasizing that her legacy will not be one of hate but rather of resilience and positivity.

It is disheartening to see such hate and negativity directed towards Saba for simply expressing her passion and talent. It is important to remember that behind the screen, there are real people with real feelings. Constructive criticism is welcome, but unnecessary hate and negativity serve no purpose other than to spread more negativity in the world.

Saba’s recent performance at the Lakme Fashion Week showcased her incredible talent and dedication. While some viewers found her jumping and dancing to be amusing, others expressed admiration and wished they could have the freedom to express themselves in the same way. Saba’s ability to captivate an audience and bring joy through her performance is commendable.

Beyond her performance at the Lakme Fashion Week, Saba has also been receiving praise for her role in the web show “Who’s Your Gynac.” Portraying the character of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, she embodies the balance between a professional and personal life, which resonates with many viewers.

In a world that can be consumed hate, Saba Azad continues to shine through her talent, resilience, and positive attitude. It is crucial for society as a whole to promote a culture of kindness, understanding, and appreciation for the arts, rather than tearing down those who are chasing their dreams and sharing their talents with the world.

