New Article: Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Sister’s Birthday with Retro-Themed Bash

Hrithik Roshan, the renowned Bollywood actor, recently took to social media to wish his sister, Pashmina Roshan, a happy birthday. Known for his close bond with his family, Hrithik shared a heartfelt message along with a picture of the birthday girl. In the post, he described Pashmina as the “brightest star in the room,” shining with a light fueled spirit and soul.

To celebrate Pashmina’s special day, Hrithik and his lady love, Saba Azad, attended a retro-themed birthday bash organized musician Rajesh Roshan. The event exuded a vintage charm, with gangsters, molls, gumshoes, and mafia dons adding to the ambiance. Hrithik captured some incredible moments from the evening and shared them on his social media handles. His caption paid homage to the theme, stating, “Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons, last night was a vintage lark!”

Even Saba Azad, who shares a close relationship with Hrithik and Pashmina, took to her Instagram stories to send her best wishes. She posted adorable pictures of the birthday girl and referred to her as the “cutest of all cutlets.” Another picture showcased Saba and Pashmina enjoying a vacation in a wintery destination, with Saba calling Pashmina the “sweetest ray of pure sunshine” in their lives.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan recently appeared in the action thriller film “Vikram Vedha” alongside Saif Ali Khan. He is currently preparing for his upcoming project, “Fighter,” directed Siddharth Anand. The aerial action film features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as well and is slated for theatrical release on Republic Day in 2024. Additionally, Hrithik will be collaborating with Ayan Mukerji for the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster “War.”

Celebrities often remind us that family holds a special place in their hearts, and Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt birthday wishes and the retro-themed celebration serve as a beautiful testament to the bond he shares with his sister, Pashmina.

