H&R Block, Google, and Meta Face Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Tax Data Sharing

A new class action lawsuit has been filed against H&R Block, Google, and Meta, accusing the companies of jointly scheming to install trackers on the H&R Block website to scan and transmit tax data back to Google and Meta for targeted advertising purposes. The lawsuit claims that H&R Block, Google, and Meta ignored data privacy laws and passed individuals’ financial information around without proper safeguards. The lawsuit alleges that H&R Block used Meta’s Pixel tracking service since at least 2015, while Google allegedly interacted with the tax data through H&R Block’s use of Google Analytics. The lawsuit seeks full refunds for affected taxpayers and punitive damages for the companies’ alleged illegal conduct.

The lawsuit follows a bombshell Congressional report earlier this year that detailed how multiple tax preparation firms, including H&R Block, “recklessly” shared the sensitive tax data of millions of Americans without proper safeguards. The report highlighted the use of tracking “pixels” on tax preparation firms’ websites, which allegedly scanned tax documents and revealed personal tax information. The lawsuit claims that Meta’s pixels still gather information on users even if they do not have a Facebook or Instagram account.

One of the lead attorneys in the case, Brent Wisner, stated, “Most people would never post their kids’ college account or their retirement savings on Facebook, but H&R Block did something just like that when they handed customer income tax information over to a bunch of advertisers.” The lawsuit alleges that the three companies violated taxpayers’ privacy rights for financial gain and seeks refunds and punitive damages.

Definitions:

– Tracking “pixels”: these are small invisible image files that are embedded into websites and used to collect information about visitors and their behavior on the website.

– Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO): a US federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.

– Meta: formerly known as Facebook, Meta is the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

– Google Analytics: a free service offered Google that allows businesses to collect and analyze data from their websites. It provides insights and statistics about website traffic and user behavior.

