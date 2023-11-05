A Fresh Take on the HP Pavilion Plus 14: An All-Rounder Laptop for 2023

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 has captured our attention once again, this time for its improved battery life and updated internals. While last year’s model impressed with its OLED display and all-metal chassis, the weak battery performance left something to be desired. However, HP has addressed this concern in the latest iteration of the Pavilion Plus 14.

Powered the 13th-gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, the newest Pavilion Plus 14 offers a significant improvement in battery life, making it a well-rounded option for users. The larger, longer-lasting battery, combined with an efficient Ryzen 7 U-series chip, ensures that the Pavilion Plus 14 can keep up with your productivity needs throughout the day. Despite the inclusion of a bigger battery, HP has managed to maintain the laptop’s slim and lightweight design from last year.

In terms of performance, the Pavilion Plus 14 continues to impress. The benchmark tests reveal that it outperforms laptops with higher-powered Intel processors and even holds its own against gaming laptops. While it may not be a dedicated gaming machine, the integrated AMD Radeon graphics provide a boost in media creation and editing tasks.

One area where the Pavilion Plus 14 falls short is its speakers, which are relatively weak. Additionally, the absence of Thunderbolt 4 support may disappoint users who rely on high-speed data transfer.

Overall, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 offers a compelling package with its excellent performance, gorgeous OLED display, and premium all-metal chassis. With the improved battery life and the choice between Intel and AMD processors, it caters to a wide range of users, whether for work, home, or school. Although the price has increased compared to last year’s model, the Pavilion Plus 14 remains a competitive option in the laptop market.

(Source: HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 Review, Laptop Mag)