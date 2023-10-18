Howells-Dodge Volleyball Bounces Back in East Husker Conference Tournament

Howells-Dodge volleyball faced some challenges in the East Husker Conference Tournament but managed to bounce back in a consolation match against West Point-Beemer. The team had suffered defeat in the quarterfinals against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, followed another loss to Wisner-Pilger.

The Jaguars had to overcome an ankle injury to one of their players during practice the night before the matches. This forced them to make some changes and have different players step in. Kenadie Throener and Kylie Brichacek both performed admirably and helped the team keep the ball off the floor, pass accurately, and be aggressive in their hits. These two players were also described as high-energy and good teammates.

The Jaguars’ head coach, Sara Franzluebbers, commended Throener and Brichacek for their performance and for their positive attitude on the court. Throughout the season, the team has been working on encouraging each other and celebrating after big points. Franzluebbers expressed her satisfaction with seeing her team have fun and smile during the tournament.

Despite the challenges faced, Howells-Dodge managed to secure a victory against West Point-Beemer with scores of 25-23 and 25-18. This win was a testament to the resilience and teamwork of the players.

The East Husker Conference Tournament provided an opportunity for the Jaguars to demonstrate their ability to bounce back from defeat and adapt to unexpected circumstances. The team’s performance, especially in the consolation match, showcased their determination and the strength of their bench players.

