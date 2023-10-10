Howells-Dodge Football Dominates Winside for a Victory

The Howells-Dodge football team bounced back from a recent loss with an impressive win against Winside. The Jaguars traveled to face the Wildcats on September 29th and returned home with a commanding 46-20 victory.

Right from the start, Howells-Dodge took control of the game, scoring 32 points in the first quarter alone. They continued their dominance in the second quarter, adding two more touchdowns to end the first half with a stunning 46-0 lead.

Winside managed to score their only points of the game in the fourth quarter. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t compete with the Jaguars’ powerful performance.

In terms of yardage, the Winside offense amassed a total of 165 yards. However, Howells-Dodge’s defense was in top form, forcing three turnovers to limit Winside’s scoring opportunities.

The real standout of the game was Hunter Luther, a sophomore player for Howells-Dodge. Luther displayed exceptional skill, leading the team with an outstanding 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He was an unstoppable force and a crucial asset to the team’s victory.

Overall, the Jaguar offense outshined Winside, accumulating 337 total yards, with an impressive 336 of those coming from rushing plays. This exceptional performance on the ground was the key to their success.

It was a much-needed win for Howells-Dodge, who had previously suffered a loss. The team showcased their talent and determination, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in the football league.

