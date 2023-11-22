The Cricket World Cup Final Sets Records for Sales and Viewership

The Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia may have ended in heartbreak for Indian cricket fans, but it certainly made a mark in the record books. One of the key records set during the match was the incredible viewership numbers on Disney Hotstar, with a staggering 5.9 crore people tuning in simultaneously. This marked an all-time high for concurrent live viewership and set a new world record.

Not only did the viewership numbers break records, but the match also proved to be a boon for various industries. Quick-service restaurants and delivery platforms experienced a surge in sales, as cricket enthusiasts indulged in snacks and meals while watching the game. From cola and chips to burgers, beer, coconuts, and even puja flowers, companies across the country saw booming sales on that Sunday.

Platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit reported that they were gearing up to record their highest daily sales. This included the sales of Indian jerseys, which witnessed a significant spike. CEOs of Zepto and Blinkit took to social media to share their excitement over the record-breaking sales. However, instead of quoting their tweets, it can be stated that they expressed their gratitude for the inspiration provided their fellow CEOs and hinted at their platforms’ remarkable success during the match.

The impact of the World Cup final was not limited to the food and delivery sectors. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that their collaboration with Adidas for the World Cup season proved to be a smart decision. This partnership enabled numerous cricket fans to watch the games in their beloved Indian jerseys, resulting in a significant surge in sales for Blinkit.

The Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia certainly left a lasting impression, not only in the hearts of cricket fans but also in the realms of record-breaking viewership and sales. The passion and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans were evident in the way they supported their team both on and off the field, turning a seemingly ordinary Sunday into a day of exceptional achievements.

