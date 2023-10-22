How Our Streaming Habits Affect Our Love Lives

Now that it’s cuffing season and we’re spending more time cuddled up on the couch, we’re also watching more TV. And according to a new study commissioned Roku, our streaming habits can also influence our love lives.

The survey, which polled 2,000 U.S. adults, reveals some interesting findings about the connection between what we watch and what we look for in a partner. For instance, 52% of respondents said they would bring up their current show during an awkward pause in conversation on a first date, recognizing that finding common ground in a show can help break the ice.

But it’s not just about finding similarities in taste. The study found that more than a quarter (29%) of singles have a “two-streaming service standard,” meaning they won’t date anyone who doesn’t subscribe to at least two streaming services. This suggests that having access to a variety of shows and movies is important for them when it comes to compatibility.

Interestingly, the study also discovered that people in committed relationships sometimes compromise when it comes to their streaming preferences. One in four respondents admitted to pretending to like a show their partner enjoys just to make them happy. This demonstrates the importance of shared interests and the desire to maintain harmony in a relationship.

However, there are certain streaming-related behaviors that can cause conflict in a relationship. The study found that 21% of respondents have gotten mad at their partner for “stream-cheating” – watching an episode of a show they were supposed to watch together without them. This reveals the significance of viewing shows as a shared experience and the expectation of watching them together.

Lastly, the study reveals that spoilers are a major irritant for many individuals. In fact, people would rather give up sweets for a week, give up coffee for a month, stub their toe, do their taxes, or go a week without their phone than have someone reveal a spoiler to a show they are watching.

In conclusion, our streaming habits play a role in our romantic relationships. From breaking the ice on first dates to compromising for the sake of happiness in a committed relationship, our choice of shows and the way we watch them can significantly impact our love lives.

Sources:

– Roku survey conducted on 2,000 U.S. adults