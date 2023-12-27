Building Your Own Digital Social Bubble: A Guide to Creating a Tailored Online Social Experience

In recent years, more and more individuals have expressed concerns about using traditional social media platforms like Facebook for their social lives. Privacy issues, data security breaches, and the negative impact on mental wellbeing have led many to question the value of these platforms. However, the desire for social connection remains strong, prompting users to seek alternative digital platforms and tools.

To build your own digital social environment that provides a personalized and secure experience, there are various options available. Instead of relying on mainstream social media, consider exploring niche platforms like Discord or Slack. These alternatives prioritize privacy, offer greater user control, and allow for customization. With these platforms, you can create intentional and private digital social spaces, where you can share experiences, plan events, and engage in meaningful conversations.

To begin building your digital bubble, choose a communication and collaboration platform such as Discord or Slack. These programs offer multiple chat channels, threaded conversations, and role assignment options. Additionally, Discord provides voice channels for video and voice chatting, media sharing, and shared activities. Familiarize yourself with these platforms through tutorials or assistance from someone already experienced with them.

For video conferencing and more formal collaboration, consider incorporating Microsoft Teams or Google Meet alongside the chosen communication platform. While these tools may have less customization, they offer additional features for virtual activities and interactivity within meetings. Explore online collaboration tools that suit your needs for further recommendations.

Creating a social community involves one person initiating the server or workspace and sharing a join link with others. Slack preserves messages for up to three months on its free plan, making it necessary to consider the longevity of conversations. To establish or join a group, you will need a Discord or Slack account associated with the email address you intend to use for this purpose.

Both Discord and Slack are accessible on various devices, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. Once you set up and log in, you can seamlessly access your social space across multiple devices.

To implement a shared calendar system for your group, choose a calendar app such as Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook. Familiarize yourself with the features and functionalities of these apps to effectively manage events, schedule details, and recurring appointments. This will ensure efficient coordination within your digital social bubble.

By creating your own digital social bubble, you can tailor your online social experience to your specific needs and preferences. While traditional social media platforms have their drawbacks, exploring alternative platforms and tools can provide a more controlled and fulfilling digital social experience.