Stay Updated with The Star Kenya on WhatsApp

The Star Kenya has launched its very own channel on WhatsApp, allowing users to receive updates and breaking news from the organization. This new feature, introduced Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp in July 2023, allows users to follow their preferred organizations and receive regular updates directly on the app.

To access The Star Kenya’s channel on WhatsApp, simply follow the link provided in the article. Once subscribed, users will receive breaking news and updates from Kenya and around the world. Additionally, The Star Kenya will also share featured articles, long reads, and videos on trending topics.

When joining the channel, users will receive a welcome message ensuring privacy and explaining that anyone can find this channel and see its shared content. This ensures transparency and open access to information.

It should be noted that Kenya is one of the three African countries where this new feature has been rolled out. Other countries that offer WhatsApp channels include Malaysia, Ukraine, Peru, Egypt, Morocco, Singapore, Colombia, and Chile.

To access these new features, existing WhatsApp users will need to update their application through either the App Store or Play Store. The channel updates will be stored on WhatsApp servers for a period of 30 days, ensuring that users can catch up on any missed updates.

Stay connected and up-to-date with The Star Kenya subscribing to their WhatsApp channel. Receive breaking news and stay informed on the latest developments in Kenya and around the world.

Source: The Star Kenya, [source article without URL]