Why There’s Nothing Good on TV Right Now

The current state of television has left viewers frustrated with the lack of quality content, and there are several factors contributing to this decline. The recent Hollywood strikes, particularly the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, have resulted in delayed or cancelled shows. Streamers have been holding back releases to ensure they have content available if the strikes continue. New seasons of popular shows like “The Last of Us” and “Euphoria” have been postponed, and others like “Emily in Paris” and “Stranger Things” have no set release dates.

The strikes have also allowed studios to quietly cancel several series, including “The Great” and “Metropolis.” In the UK, commercial broadcasters are holding back their best shows due to a fall in advertising revenue. The golden age of television, where large sums of money were spent on high-profile writers and British talent, seems to be coming to an end.

The strikes are just a symptom of a deeper issue in the industry. The influx of streaming services and the explosion of original content have led to oversaturation. In 2022, there were a staggering 599 new original series released in the US alone, making it impossible for viewers to keep up with the amount of content being produced.

The rise of streaming giants like Netflix and the entrance of Silicon Valley into Hollywood have further complicated matters. Legacy Hollywood initially dismissed Netflix as a digital DVD rental service until the release of “House of Cards” in 2013. The success of the show, with its Hollywood movie stars and renowned director David Fincher, marked a turning point for the industry. It became clear that Silicon Valley was a serious competitor, utilizing high debt, rapid growth, and cheap acquisitions to revolutionize the business of entertainment.

As a result, talent like Shonda Rhimes, who had been loyal to traditional networks, began to seek opportunities elsewhere. Rhimes had generated billions of dollars in revenue for ABC with shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” When she entered contract negotiations and asked for an extra pass to Disneyland, she was met with resistance. This incident highlighted the growing power of streaming platforms and the changing dynamics of the industry.

The uncertain future of television and the battle to preserve various aspects of the broken system have contributed to the current lack of quality content. As viewers, we can only hope that the industry finds a way to navigate these challenges and deliver the exceptional programming we crave.

