Ridley Scott’s Napoleon May Have a Four-and-a-Half Hour Director’s Cut

Ridley Scott fans have come to expect two versions of his films: the theatrical release and the highly anticipated director’s cut. His upcoming historical epic for Apple TV+, Napoleon, will follow the same pattern. While the theatrical version will run at 158 minutes, Scott has revealed that he has a director’s cut that could potentially span four-and-a-half hours.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Scott explained that the final runtime of Napoleon is still uncertain. However, he did mention that the director’s cut he envisions is currently around four hours and ten minutes. He hopes that the theatrical cut will precede the release of the longer version, which would then be made available for streaming.

Scott previously hinted that the additional footage in the director’s cut would center on Vanessa Kirby’s character, Joséphine, who portrays the wife of Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon. These scenes would likely delve into Joséphine’s life prior to meeting Napoleon. However, it is also possible that the extended version could feature longer battle sequences and more political drama, adding depth to Scott’s prestige biopic.

As for whether both versions will be available on Apple TV+, that decision has yet to be made. With the film’s November 22nd theatrical release, there is still time for the streaming platform to determine which version will ultimately be accessible to viewers.

The idea of a director’s cut is not new to Ridley Scott’s filmography, as he has often released alternate versions of his movies. This practice allows him to fully explore his creative vision and deliver a more comprehensive storytelling experience. With Napoleon, Scott aims to offer audiences a cinematic journey that goes beyond the confines of a standard theatrical release.

