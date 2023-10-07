The Money Laundering Scandal of Mahadev Booking App – How the Scam Went Undetected

The alleged money laundering operations of the Mahadev booking app have recently come to light, raising questions about how such a scam could continue undetected for four years. The app, which was promoted Bollywood A-listers and celebrities, used a clever tactic to evade suspicion – the use of ‘only WhatsApp’ phone numbers.

The scandal began with a Rs 250-crore wedding in Dubai and has since implicated several Bollywood actors and celebrities. Comedian Kapil Sharma, as well as actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, are the latest to be summoned the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in the money laundering probe. Even high-profile actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned for questioning.

According to sources, the Mahadev app used online book betting applications to attract new users, create IDs, and launder money through benami bank accounts. The app was run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates and operated through franchising “panel/branches” to known associates. These branches ran call centers and employed a large number of young people who were also involved in the KYC (know your customer) process for shell accounts.

The Mahadev betting app offered various games, lotteries, and betting options, targeting the lower-income group. It invited users to play poker, card games, and place bids on sports events like cricket and tennis. However, the games were allegedly designed to benefit the franchises or administrators, leading to significant losses for players.

One of the crucial factors that allowed the scam to fly under the radar was the use of WhatsApp for communication. This meant that authorities could not track call details or messages unless they obtained specific permission, which was a lengthy process. The scammers used WhatsApp phone numbers to be contacted for depositing money, collecting points, and encashing winnings.

The scammers also employed diversionary tactics, frequently changing bank accounts and WhatsApp numbers to avoid detection. In case of a fraud complaint, low-level operators would be arrested while the main accused, operating from Dubai, remained out of reach.

The app’s promoters operated through franchising, setting up call centers and employing young people for back-end operations and KYC procedures. Additionally, individuals from Bhilai were reportedly sent to Dubai for training before returning to India to open their own branches.

The scandal has exposed corruption within the police force as well. Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandrabhushan Verma was among the first to be arrested for his involvement and alleged handling of the final delivery of funds to politicians and officials. The ED has seized Rs 65 crore from his residence and alleged that Verma used his political connections to influence senior officers.

The extent of the money laundering scandal involving the Mahadev booking app is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crores. The investigation continues to uncover more actors and celebrities who were either present at the lavish wedding or discreetly promoted the app. It serves as a reminder of the need for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent such scams in the future.

