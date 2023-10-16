WhatsApp Rolls Out Easier One-Handed Use Interface on Android

WhatsApp has started implementing changes to its Android app interface, making it more convenient for users to operate the popular chat application with one hand. The company had previously introduced a bottom-tabbed design to beta testers of its Android app, similar to the iOS version. Now, this modified interface is being rolled out to users on the stable update channel.

The new bottom-tabbed interface is gradually becoming available to all users on WhatsApp for Android. It features four tabs – Chats, Updates, Communities, and Calls – all of which include icons. Previously, these icons were unavailable when the tabs were positioned at the top of the screen.

One major improvement is that users can now switch between different tabs much more easily while using their phone with one hand. However, this update prevents users from swiping across tabs, necessitating a tap instead.

Additionally, WhatsApp has made other subtle changes to the interface on the beta channel. The iconic green bar at the top of the Android app has been removed, giving the app an all-white interface in light mode. Dark mode now appears as a dark grey interface. The color accents have also been tweaked, with the green colors being made brighter and more vivid, especially when dark mode is enabled. The solid icons for voice and video calls inside individual chats, as well as the camera icon on the main chat list, have been replaced with outline icons.

WhatsApp continues to enhance its user experience providing updates and improvements on both the Android and iOS platforms. These changes aim to make navigation and one-handed use more convenient for its vast user base.

Sources: Gadgets 360