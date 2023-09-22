WhatsApp Introduces Flows Feature to Enhance Customer Engagement

WhatsApp is expanding its suite of services for businesses with the introduction of a new feature called Flows. Flows allows businesses to create personalized experiences directly within chat threads, enabling customers to complete tasks such as selecting airline or train seats, and placing meal orders without leaving the chat interface. The service is expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks.

One travel service provider, redBus, has already been testing WhatsApp Flows and has integrated it into its bus booking system. In addition to booking buses, redBus is using Flows to collect ratings and reviews from customers. The company has found that the response rate on WhatsApp Flows is 80% higher compared to normal notifications that redirect users to other pages or sites. The integration of Flows has also allowed redBus to reach a larger base of bus users, especially those from Tier 2, 3, and 4 markets.

The introduction of Flows is expected to benefit travel companies as it enables them to upsell and cross-sell additional services, all within the WhatsApp chat environment. This eliminates the need for users to switch to other apps or websites. With over 500 million users in India alone, WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform for personalized marketing, customer engagement, and customer support in the travel industry.

WhatsApp’s monetization strategy includes click-to-WhatsApp ads for Facebook and Instagram, allowing businesses to create ads without needing a Facebook account. This simplifies the process of bringing businesses online, especially in regions where WhatsApp is a gateway to digital engagement. The platform’s integration within business strategies is on the horizon for many companies, including Yatra.com.

The success of WhatsApp in the travel sector can be seen through the case study of Kerala Tourism in India. The state launched a WhatsApp chatbot called “Maya” to provide virtual travel assistance to global travelers interested in exploring Kerala. The chatbot has enhanced tourist support and provided a superior travel experience. Kerala Tourism has also conducted successful campaigns on WhatsApp, engaging in conversations with thousands of users and welcoming new contacts into its travel community.

Overall, WhatsApp’s new Flows feature and its evolving suite of services demonstrate the platform’s potential to reshape customer engagement and service in the travel industry.

