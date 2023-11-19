How Wealthy Is Kylie Jenner?

In the realm of the ultra-rich, one name that has been making headlines consistently is Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has amassed a fortune that has left many in awe. But just how wealthy is she? Let’s delve into the numbers and find out.

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, at the age of just 21. Her wealth primarily stems from her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2015. The brand gained immense popularity, thanks in part to Kylie’s massive social media following, and quickly became a global sensation. In 2020, she sold a majority stake in her company to Coty Inc., valuing the brand at a staggering $1.2 billion.

However, in May 2020, Forbes controversially retracted Kylie’s billionaire status, accusing her of inflating her wealth. They estimated her net worth to be around $900 million, still an astronomical figure any means. Regardless of the exact number, there is no denying that Kylie Jenner is undeniably wealthy.

FAQ:

Q: What does “self-made” mean in this context?

A: In this context, “self-made” refers to someone who has built their wealth and success without significant financial assistance or inheritance.

Q: How did Kylie Jenner make her money?

A: Kylie Jenner made her money primarily through her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded and later sold a majority stake in.

Q: Why did Forbes retract her billionaire status?

A: Forbes retracted Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status due to allegations that she had inflated her wealth and misrepresented financial information.

Kylie Jenner’s wealth extends beyond her cosmetics empire. She has a vast real estate portfolio, including multiple luxurious properties in Los Angeles. Additionally, she has lucrative endorsement deals, a successful reality TV show, and a massive social media presence, which allows her to command high fees for sponsored posts.

In conclusion, while the exact figure may be up for debate, there is no denying that Kylie Jenner is incredibly wealthy. Her entrepreneurial ventures, combined with her influential status, have propelled her into the upper echelons of the world’s richest individuals.