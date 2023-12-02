Reevaluating Our Media Consumption: A Personal Journey

Discovering that our credit card had been compromised was an unfortunate event, but it provided my husband and me with an opportunity to reflect on our media consumption habits. We realized that we had been indulging in an all-you-can-eat media buffet without fully considering the costs involved.

Upon further examination, we found that our expenses encompassed a wide range of media sources. We subscribed to various news publications such as The Economist, The Globe and Mail, the Calgary Herald, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. Additionally, we supported several online publications, and I personally had accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Furthermore, our entertainment media subscriptions included platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Crave, and Spotify. While these services initially offered affordable fees and captivating content, we gradually realized that we were spending increasing amounts of money for less compelling material.

It became clear that our media consumption was not only impacting our finances but also our time, attention, and mental health. The constant influx of information from around the world left us feeling overwhelmed and anxious. The news, especially during the pandemic, seemed to be filled with disheartening stories, environmental disasters, political unrest, and economic challenges.

Recognizing the toll it was taking on us, we decided to take action and implement a media diet. We started reducing exposure to news outlets throughout the day. Instead of waking up to the repetitive drumbeat of depressing news on the radio, we found other ways to start our mornings. Limiting our consumption of TV news and social media scrolling also became a priority.

We discovered that controlling our exposure to media allowed us to better manage our mental well-being. We could stay informed without becoming overwhelmed the constant barrage of negative information. By setting boundaries and engaging with media intentionally, we regained control over our media consumption and experienced a sense of balance.

Navigating the modern world requires striking a delicate balance between staying informed and protecting our mental health. It’s essential to find a media consumption routine that aligns with our values and priorities. By being mindful of our choices, we can effectively manage the impact that media has on our lives.

FAQ

1. What is a media diet?

A media diet refers to consciously controlling and managing one’s media consumption habits. It involves setting limitations on the amount of time spent consuming news, social media, and entertainment content.

2. Why is it important to have a media diet?

Having a media diet allows individuals to protect their mental health and well-being. It helps prevent information overload and reduces the negative impact that constant exposure to news and online content can have.

3. How can I start implementing a media diet?

You can begin implementing a media diet evaluating your current media consumption habits and identifying areas where you may be overindulging. Set limits on the amount of time you spend consuming news and social media, and prioritize quality content that aligns with your interests and values.

4. Can I still stay informed while on a media diet?

Absolutely! Being on a media diet doesn’t mean completely cutting off access to news and information. It means being intentional about your consumption and finding a balance that works for you. Consider reliable sources, diverse perspectives, and prioritize quality over quantity.