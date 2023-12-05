How was Scrubs supposed to end?

Scrubs: Unveiling the Original Ending

In a surprising turn of events, the beloved medical comedy-drama series, Scrubs, had a different ending planned than what fans ultimately witnessed. Created Bill Lawrence, the show originally intended to conclude its eighth season with a poignant and heartfelt finale. Let’s delve into the details of how Scrubs was supposed to end and explore some frequently asked questions surrounding this alternate conclusion.

The Original Ending:

The original plan for Scrubs’ finale was to wrap up the storylines of the main characters, Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (played Zach Braff) and Dr. Christopher Turk (played Donald Faison). The episode, titled “My Finale,” aimed to provide closure to their journeys as they bid farewell to Sacred Heart Hospital. The emotional climax would have seen J.D. walking down the hospital corridor, reminiscing about his time there, and envisioning the future lives of his colleagues.

FAQ:

Q: Why was the original ending changed?

A: Due to the uncertainty surrounding the show’s future, the creators decided to alter the ending to provide a sense of closure while leaving room for potential continuation. The network wanted to keep the possibility of a ninth season open, leading to a modified conclusion.

Q: What was the revised ending?

A: The revised ending, which aired as the series finale, featured J.D. watching a montage of memories while standing outside the hospital. The scene culminated in a heartfelt moment as he imagined his future with Elliot Reid (played Sarah Chalke) and their child.

Q: How did fans react to the original ending revelation?

A: Fans were intrigued and nostalgic upon learning about the original ending. Many expressed their desire to have witnessed the intended conclusion, as it would have provided a more definitive and emotionally satisfying ending to the series.

While Scrubs’ original ending may forever remain a “what if” scenario, it offers fans a glimpse into the creative process and the challenges faced television shows. Despite the altered conclusion, the series continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its dedicated fanbase, reminding us of the laughter and heartfelt moments it brought into our lives.