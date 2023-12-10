How was Breaking Bad originally supposed to end?

Breaking Bad: Unveiling the Original Ending

Breaking Bad, the critically acclaimed television series that captivated audiences around the world, left an indelible mark on the landscape of modern television. The show’s gripping narrative, complex characters, and unexpected twists kept viewers on the edge of their seats for five thrilling seasons. However, what if we told you that the iconic ending we all know and love wasn’t the original plan? Let’s delve into the alternate ending that was initially envisioned for Breaking Bad.

The Original Ending:

According to creator Vince Gilligan, the original plan for Breaking Bad’s conclusion was far from the explosive climax we witnessed. In this alternate ending, Walter White, the show’s protagonist-turned-antagonist, would have evaded capture and lived to see another day. Gilligan envisioned a conclusion where Walter would escape to a remote location, leaving his criminal past behind and assuming a new identity.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Vince Gilligan consider this alternate ending?

A: Gilligan wanted to explore the idea of Walter White facing the consequences of his actions, but also leaving room for redemption and the possibility of a fresh start.

Q: Why did Gilligan ultimately change his mind?

A: After much contemplation, Gilligan realized that allowing Walter to escape would undermine the show’s central theme of consequences and the moral decay of its characters. He believed that Walter needed to face the ultimate price for his choices.

Q: How did the alternate ending impact the show’s legacy?

A: While the alternate ending was never filmed, its existence sheds light on the creative process behind Breaking Bad. The decision to change the ending ultimately solidified the show’s reputation for its uncompromising storytelling and refusal to take the easy way out.

In conclusion, Breaking Bad’s original ending would have taken the show in a completely different direction. The decision to change the ending ultimately resulted in a more satisfying conclusion that stayed true to the show’s core themes. Breaking Bad will forever be remembered as a groundbreaking series that pushed the boundaries of television, and its original ending will remain a fascinating “what if” for fans to ponder.