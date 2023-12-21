7 Vegan Stars Share Their Holiday Traditions and Wishes for the New Year

Summary: In this festive season, vegan celebrities open up about their memorable holiday gifts, favorite dishes, and hopes for the new year. From renowned chefs to NBA stars, they remind us that they’re just like us in the holiday rush!

Chloe Coscarelli, the celebrity chef and cookbook author, reminisces about her most memorable holiday gift – an electric KitchenAid hand mixer – which she used for years to make countless batches of cookie dough.

DeAndre Jordan, the NBA star, wishes for more empathy and understanding among people, urging us to see ourselves in one another and reject bigotry and hatred.

Daisy Fuentes, the iconic MTV personality, shares her go-to beverage during this time of year – a vodka martini with one olive, shaken not stirred. She finds holding a beautiful martini glass to be festive and reminiscent of old-school charm.

Tig Notaro, the stand-up comedian and actor, reveals her holiday movie tradition. Although she considers it boring, she admits that “A Christmas Story” is always her number one choice.

Harley Quinn Smith, an actor and musician, expresses her desire to eat vegan stuffing and mushroom gravy year-round. Stuffing has always been her favorite food, and she believes the vegan version is even better.

Mena Suvari, the actor, and her husband have created a holiday tradition of celebrating Christmas dinner at a vegan sushi spot in Los Angeles. They enjoy the incredible sushi and sip on a cranberry-topped holiday mocktail every year.

Maggie Baird, an activist, shares her favorite holiday tradition of starting Christmas morning with Jon Anderson’s album “3 Ships.” It holds sentimental value for the entire family. She also mentions her children’s song, “Come Out and Play,” which has become a holiday favorite.

Preacher Lawson, the stand-up comedian and social media personality, admits that he listens and sings along to “This Christmas” throughout the year. It remains his favorite song, regardless of the season.

Tabitha Brown, an Emmy Award-winning actor and social media personality, dreams of finding a massage chair under her Christmas tree after this challenging year.

These vegan celebrities provide a glimpse into their holiday experiences, showcasing their personal traditions, favorite foods, and heartfelt wishes for the new year. As we navigate the holiday rush, these stories remind us that even stars find solace and joy in the same traditions that make this season special.