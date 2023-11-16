Unilever Embraces ‘Cleantertainment’ with Soap Opera Series on TikTok

Unilever, the parent company of popular brands Cif and Comfort, is capitalizing on the growing trend of ‘clean influencers’ on social media platforms launching a soap opera series on TikTok. Titled ‘Dirty Deeds: A Kitchen Crime,’ the series features animated characters inspired real-life cleaning products, engaging in a captivating love rivalry.

The decision to produce a soap opera for TikTok was influenced the genre’s global appeal, according to Eduardo Campanella, the president of home care brands at Unilever. “Many people have a love for melodrama, and it’s driving short-form video content. This felt like a good opportunity to explore,” he explains.

The rise of ‘clean influencers,’ tidying hacks, and product reviews on video-sharing platforms like TikTok has been undeniable. The hashtag #CleanTok alone has garnered over 98.5 billion views, indicating a strong interest in cleaning-related content. In June, Unilever took sponsorship of the #CleanTok hashtag to assert its presence in the conversation surrounding cleaning hacks.

By partnering with TikTok’s creative teams and collaborating with TikTok creator Sam Cotton, Unilever aims to inspire and educate people through new and engaging content. To ensure maximum reach, promotional assets for the series have been developed TikTok’s agency, Gravity Road, and will be distributed through paid media, Unilever’s owned social channels, and organic user engagement.

Unilever’s involvement in the cleaning trend doesn’t stop at the soap opera series. The company has also launched the #CleanTok Awards, which celebrate the talent of ‘cleanfluencers’ in various categories such as ‘Most Helpful Hack’ and ‘Most Satisfying ASMR.’ Since becoming the sponsor of #CleanTok, Unilever has witnessed a significant increase in views, totaling 35 billion, and has gained valuable insights into young people’s cleaning behaviors.

In a time where the Gen Z audience is more engaged in cleaning than ever before, Unilever recognizes the importance of reaching and influencing this demographic through social media. By embracing ‘cleantertainment’ and investing in creative campaigns, Unilever positions itself as not just a brand but a trusted source of cleaning inspiration for the younger generation.

FAQ:

Q: What is Unilever’s approach to capitalize on the ‘clean influencer’ trend?

A: Unilever has created a soap opera series on TikTok, featuring animated characters based on real-life cleaning products, to engage with the ‘clean influencer’ trend.

Q: How successful is the #CleanTok hashtag on TikTok?

A: The #CleanTok hashtag has amassed over 98.5 billion views on TikTok, indicating a strong interest in cleaning-related content.

Q: What additional initiatives has Unilever introduced in relation to ‘clean influencers’?

A: Unilever has launched the #CleanTok Awards, recognizing talent in categories such as ‘Most Helpful Hack’ and ‘Most Satisfying ASMR,’ in addition to sponsoring the #CleanTok hashtag.

Q: Why did Unilever choose to produce a soap opera for TikTok?

A: Unilever recognized the global appeal of soap operas as a genre and saw it as an opportunity to leverage short-form video content on TikTok.