New Perspective: UBS’s Revolutionary Approach to Sustainable Investments

UBS, a renowned global financial services brand, has recently been awarded the prestigious Digital Industries B2B Award for its revolutionary sustainable investments portfolio. While UBS has always been recognized as a leading player in the financial industry, their innovative approach to sustainable investment solutions has often gone unnoticed institutional and professional investors worldwide.

With over $150 billion in ESG assets under management and $30 billion in sustainable ETFs, UBS has become a formidable force in the realm of passive sustainable investments. What sets UBS apart is its long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance causes, with more than 20 years of experience in sustainable investing.

The primary objective of UBS Asset Management was to raise its profile among institutional and professional investors who were unaware of UBS’s pioneering role in sustainable ETF and rules-based investment solutions. Investors perceived UBS as lacking innovation in this area, and the goal was to change this perception across 21 markets.

To achieve this, UBS embarked on an extensive awareness campaign. The strategy involved highlighting UBS’s strong sustainable investment credentials and positioning the company as a leader and innovator in passive sustainable investment products and strategies. By emphasizing sustainability, the campaign aimed to create a surge in online engagement, leading to increased awareness of UBS’s offerings and generating leads for the sales team.

The campaign’s success was evident in the impressive results achieved within the first month. Click-through rates surpassed industry benchmarks, indicating a high level of engagement with UBS’s advertisements. The campaign’s visual identity, characterized 3D environments and iconic red 2D illustrated animation, was creatively groundbreaking and helped UBS stand out in the crowded financial services market.

In qualitative research sessions conducted an independent audience research company, investors recognized and appreciated UBS as an agent of change committed to progress and building brighter futures. The campaign successfully raised awareness of UBS as a pioneer and innovator in sustainable investing, and the modernity of the artwork underscored UBS’s commitment to progress against the traditional backdrop of the financial industry.

UBS’s holistic approach, leveraging various platforms and channels, proved to be instrumental in creating a comprehensive and impactful campaign. Through brand films, white papers, podcasts, and a range of video content, UBS effectively catered to different audience segments and provided valuable insights into sustainable investments.

UBS continues to lead the way in sustainable investments, shaping trends and making a lasting impact in the European markets. As the world increasingly recognizes the importance of environmental and social responsibility, UBS remains at the forefront, driving positive change through its innovative investment strategies.

FAQ:

Q: What sets UBS apart in sustainable investments?

A: UBS’s innovative approach and long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance causes make it a leader in sustainable investments.

Q: How did UBS raise awareness among institutional and professional investors?

A: UBS implemented an extensive awareness campaign that highlighted its strong sustainable investment credentials and positioned the company as a pioneer in passive sustainable investment products and strategies.

Q: What were the results of the campaign?

A: The campaign exceeded expectations, achieving high click-through rates, viewability scores, and recognition from investors as an agency of change committed to progress.

Q: How did UBS engage with its audience?

A: UBS leveraged various platforms, creating brand films, white papers, podcasts, and video content to cater to different audience segments and provide valuable insights into sustainable investments.