Canadian Tire’s Successful Social Media Campaign Engages Millennials through Nostalgia and Localized Approach

Canadian Tire, a retail giant with over 100 years of history, recently launched a social media campaign that effectively connected with younger Canadians and achieved remarkable results. The campaign, which won the prestigious Social Media awards at The Drum Awards for Media, aimed to bridge the gap among millennials and increase relevancy with this crucial growth segment.

Understanding that 83% of millennials are loyalty program members but represented a small proportion of Canadian Tire’s Triangle members, the brand needed innovative ways to strengthen its relationship with this core audience. Research indicated that millennials prioritize experiences over material possessions, leading Canadian Tire to explore new avenues in engaging with this demographic.

Leveraging the nostalgia associated with Canadian Tire’s iconic loyalty program, the brand developed a playful approach to captivate millennials in a uniquely Canadian way. Revisiting the popular trend of #FindMoney and recognizing the growing popularity of vintage throwbacks, Canadian Tire created a national treasure hunt, scattering Canadian Tire bills across 19 major cities near landmarks that represented significant moments in Canadian Tire’s history.

To promote the event, the brand leveraged TikTok, the go-to social platform for Gen Z’ers and millennials seeking answers and limited edition vintage items. Influencer content was posted daily, and clues were provided on the Canadian Tire page to guide users to the hidden locations tied to Canadian Tire history. This strategy allowed Canadian Tire to resonate with its millennial audience while building a human connection based on localized experiences and a millennial twist on the vintage trend.

The results of the campaign were outstanding. Canadian Tire witnessed an 18% increase in Triangle reward members aged 30-39 and a remarkable 28% lift among Triangle members under 30. In addition, the brand recorded a 9% sales lift among members under 30, outperforming the total retail sales category. The high impact placements on TikTok resulted in a 14% increase in program awareness and a 28% lift in ad recall, surpassing norms for TikTok in Canada.

Overall, the campaign successfully engaged millennials, tapping into their interest in vintage memorabilia, their preference for experiences, and their presence on TikTok. By creating a unique event centered around Canadian Tire’s iconic CT dollar bills, the brand not only resonated with its millennial audience but also achieved significant results in increasing millennial Triangle members.

