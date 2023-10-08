Only One Episode of “Yellowstone” Season One to Air This Week Due to NFL Overrun

CBS viewers may be disappointed to learn that only one episode of season one of the hit series “Yellowstone” is scheduled to air this week. This is because of an NFL overrun, which has caused a scheduling change for the network. CBS began airing the show from the beginning, starting with season one, on September 17.

The episode, titled “The Remembering,” will air at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023, on CBS. The storyline of this episode revolves around a new partnership that threatens John and the Yellowstone. Jamie is seen ramping up his political campaign, and Rip confronts Kayce about cleaning up his messes.

“Yellowstone” originally premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has since become a massive success. The show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a Montana ranching family and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. It follows Dutton’s fight to defend his land and his family from modern-day forces that threaten his way of life.

The first half of the show’s fifth season has already aired, with the midseason finale taking place on January 1. However, fans can look forward to the second half of the season, which is set to air in November. After the conclusion of “Yellowstone,” a new spin-off is set to debut in December, reportedly starring Matthew McConaughey.

In addition to Kevin Costner, the show also features a talented ensemble cast, including Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, among others.

For fans who want to watch “Yellowstone” without cable, there are several streaming options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ all offer free trials, allowing viewers to stream the show without a cable subscription.

