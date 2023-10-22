“Yellowstone” Season 1 Finale Airs Tonight on CBS

Tonight, fans of the hit television show “Yellowstone” will be able to catch the season one finale on CBS. The episode, titled “The Unraveling: Part 2,” will air at 9 p.m. following the popular shows “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother.”

“Yellowstone” originally premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has gained a massive following since then. The show follows the story of John Dutton, played Kevin Costner, who is the patriarch of a Montana ranching family and owner of the largest ranch in the United States. The series depicts Dutton’s fight to protect his land and his family from the modern-day threats endangering their way of life.

The first half of the show’s fifth and final season has already aired, with its midseason finale taking place on January 1st. Fans were eagerly awaiting news of when the second half of the season would air, and Paramount announced that it will premiere in November. After the conclusion of “Yellowstone,” a spin-off series is set to debut in December, reportedly starring Matthew McConaughey.

However, there have been reports of conflicts between creator Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner regarding the show’s filming schedule. These reports suggested that Costner would not be returning for future seasons, adding intrigue and uncertainty to the show’s future.

For those who do not have cable, there are several ways to stream “Yellowstone” on CBS. Options include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ (all of which provide free trials for new subscribers).

In addition to his role in “Yellowstone,” Costner is also working on a new project titled “Horizon: An American Saga.” This two-part Western film, which he directs and stars in, is set to debut in theaters nationwide in the summer of 2024.

Sources: CBS, Paramount Network

Definitions: DirecTV Stream is a streaming service that provides access to over 100 channels, on-demand titles, and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. fuboTV is a streaming service that offers over 100 live and on-demand channels with cloud DVR functionality.