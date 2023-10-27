WWE Friday Night Smackdown: Contracts Signed and Rivalries Reignited

Tonight, WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns with an electrifying episode as superstars gather at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. However, fans will need to tune in on FS1 instead of Fox due to the broadcast of Game 1 of the 2023 World Series. This change in channel only adds to the anticipation and excitement for what promises to be an action-packed evening.

One of the highlights of tonight’s episode is the contract signing between Roman Reigns and L.A. Knight, where they will make their main event match for Crown Jewel official. Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion, will defend his title against the rising star Knight in what is expected to be a fierce showdown. Knight has been relentless in his pursuit of the championship, and tonight we will witness the verbal fireworks between these two formidable competitors.

In addition to this headline match, another clash that fans can look forward to is the showdown between John Cena and Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Cena, a 16-time world champion, delivered an impassioned promo last week, expressing his determination to turn his recent string of losses around. Sikoa, along with Jimmy and Jey Uso, promptly attacked Cena, escalating the tension between these wrestlers. The repercussions of this confrontation are sure to carry over into tonight’s episode.

The women’s division will also take center stage as Iyo Sky, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, prepares to defend her title against a resurgent Bianca Belair. Last week, Sky successfully defended her championship against Charlotte Flair, thanks to interference from Bayley and Dakota Kai. However, Belair made a triumphant return and chased off the assailants. Tonight, we eagerly await Belair’s response and the potential announcement of a future match between her and Sky.

Rounding out the show, the high-flying LWO will once again clash with the Street Profits as Rey Mysterio gears up for his U.S. title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The rivalry between these teams continues to intensify, and tonight’s match will undoubtedly be a thrilling precursor to Mysterio’s championship match.

Be sure not to miss tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown as contracts are signed, rivalries are reignited, and the stage is set for an unforgettable night of action.

