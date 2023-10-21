New Hallmark Movie “Where Are You, Christmas?” Premiering soon

The highly anticipated Hallmark Channel movie, “Where Are You, Christmas?” is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The film follows the story of Addy (played Fonseca), who finds herself in a colorless world after wishing for a year without Christmas. In order to bring back the holiday spirit, Addy must join forces with the town mechanic (played Rady).

For those looking to stream the movie for free, it is available on platforms such as Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Additionally, cord cutters can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on WatchHallmarkTV.com.

Philo, one of the streaming services offering a free trial, is known for its focus on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With a monthly subscription of $25, it provides access to over 60 channels and offers unlimited DVR capabilities. This service can be enjoyed on various app-enabled devices.

The movie’s official synopsis reveals that Addy’s journey takes her from a world devoid of color to working alongside the town mechanic as they strive to restore Christmas. With its heartwarming story and beloved Hallmark Channel charm, “Where Are You, Christmas?” is sure to captivate audiences this holiday season.

Sources:

– Hallmark Channel

– Philo