The Best Streaming Platforms to Watch ‘When Evil Lurks’ for Horror Fans

Are you a horror fan in search of your next scare? Look no further than the chilling movie “When Evil Lurks.” This demonic possession tale is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine and make you question the very nature of evil. But where can you stream this terrifying film? We’ve gathered the best options for you to choose from.

1. Shudder: The Ultimate Horror Streaming Platform

If you live and breathe horror, Shudder is the streaming platform for you. With a dedicated focus on all things creepy and macabre, Shudder offers a vast library of horror films, including “When Evil Lurks.” Take advantage of their 30-day free trial with the code FRIGHTRAGS and dive headfirst into the world of blood-curdling screams. After the trial, Shudder subscriptions start at $6.99/month.

2. AMC+: More Than Just Horror

For those who want a wider range of content alongside their horror fix, AMC+ is the perfect choice. With a subscription to AMC+, you not only gain access to “When Evil Lurks,” but also to a variety of other genres, including AMC shows, IFC Films, BBC America, and Sundance Now. Start with a free 7-day trial and continue watching for as low as $4.99/month.

FAQ:

Q: How can I watch “When Evil Lurks” for free?

A: You can watch “When Evil Lurks” for free signing up for the 30-day free trial on Shudder or the 7-day free trial on AMC+.

Q: Can I watch “When Evil Lurks” on Amazon Prime Video?

A: Yes, you can watch “When Evil Lurks” on Amazon Prime Video subscribing to either the Shudder Prime Video add-on or the AMC+ Prime Video add-on.

Q: Are there any additional costs or hidden fees?

A: While the free trials allow you to watch “When Evil Lurks” without any upfront costs, remember that Shudder and AMC+ subscriptions will auto-renew until canceled. Be sure to check subscription details before signing up.