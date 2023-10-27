Get Ready to Stream College Football with These Top Options

Looking to catch all the action of college football this season? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Say goodbye to cable or satellite TV subscriptions and say hello to live streaming platforms. Below are the top streaming options that will allow you to watch your favorite teams and games without any hassle.

Best for One Game: FuboTV

If you’re only interested in watching a single game, then FuboTV is the perfect choice for you. Experience the convenience of a 7-day free trial, followed a monthly subscription of $74.99. With FuboTV, you’ll gain access to over 250 live TV channels and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens simultaneously. Plus, you won’t miss out on the Washington Huskies vs. Stanford football game, as FuboTV offers FS1 coverage and many other sports channels.

Most Affordable: Sling TV

For those on a budget, Sling TV is the go-to option. With the Blue Plan, priced at $20 for the first month and $40/month thereafter, you can enjoy FS1 coverage and a range of other sports channels. Sling TV also offers three concurrent streams and includes 50 hours of free DVR space with the Blue Plan.

Both FuboTV and Sling TV provide an excellent streaming experience, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite college football games. So, get ready to cheer for your team and enjoy all the exciting action right from the comfort of your own home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I watch college football without cable or satellite TV?

Absolutely! Streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV allow you to watch college football without the need for traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions. These platforms offer sports channels, including FS1, so you can catch all the games without any hassle.

What other channels can I access with FuboTV and Sling TV?

With FuboTV, you’ll get access to a wide range of channels, including ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and more. Sling TV offers channels like ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and many others. Both platforms provide a comprehensive lineup of sports channels to enhance your viewing experience.

Are there any free trial periods available?

Yes, FuboTV offers a free trial period of seven days, allowing you to test out the service before committing to a subscription. Sling TV, however, does not currently provide a free trial, but their affordable pricing options make it a great choice for streaming college football.

Please note that prices and channel availability may be subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the official websites of FuboTV and Sling TV for the latest information.