Last week’s game was quite a spectacle, and now it’s time for another exciting matchup as Washington takes on Arizona State. Despite Arizona State having a rough season, the curse surrounding them could make things interesting. Looking to capitalize on this, many people are eager to watch and even place bets on the game.

To watch the game, tune in to FS1 at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 21st. If you prefer to listen on the radio, you can listen to the game on 93.3 KJR FM. For those who want to stream the game online, you can visit the Fox Sports website.

As for the betting lines, Washington is the clear favorite with a -27.5 point spread. The over/under is set at 60 points. According to the experts, the expected score is Washington 44 and Arizona State 16.

Please remember that odds and lines are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the latest updates. If you’re interested in placing bets, it’s important to be responsible. While gambling can be thrilling, it’s crucial not to jeopardize your financial stability or your children’s education.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx seem to be invested in your participation, though their reasons for this are unclear. Despite their endorsements, it’s essential to make informed decisions about gambling and prioritize your well-being.

So, gather around and enjoy the exciting game between Washington and Arizona State. Whether you’re watching it for the thrill of the sport or considering placing a bet, remember to do so responsibly. Let’s hope for a thrilling and curse-laden matchup!

Sources:

– DraftKings Sportsbook (Betting lines)

– 93.3 KJR FM (Radio broadcast)

– FS1 (TV broadcast)

– Fox Sports website (Streaming)

Definitions:

– Point Spread: The predicted scoring margin between the two teams in a sports game, used to create an equal betting field.

– Over/Under: A wager placed on whether the total combined score of both teams will be over or under a specified number determined oddsmakers.

– Expected Score: The anticipated final score of a game predicted experts.

Note: The source article was humorous in tone while discussing the game and betting lines. This summary retains the main points while adopting a more informative style.