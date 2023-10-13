How to Watch and Bet on the Washington vs Oregon Game

This article provides information on how to watch the upcoming game between #7 Washington and #8 Oregon, as well as the betting lines for the game. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 12:30 PM.

For those interested in watching the game, it will be televised on ABC and can also be streamed online at ESPN’s website. The radio broadcast will be available on 93.3 KJR FM.

The current betting line for the game is Washington -3, with an over/under of 67. This means that the oddsmakers expect Washington to win three points, and the total combined score of the game to be 67 points.

It should be noted that betting lines and odds are subject to change, so it’s important to check the latest information before placing any bets. More details can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook’s website.

While betting on sports can be exciting, it’s important to gamble responsibly. It is not recommended to spend money on gambling that would jeopardize important priorities, such as education or financial stability.

In conclusion, the upcoming game between Washington and Oregon promises to be an exciting matchup, and there are various ways to watch and follow the action. For those interested in betting on the game, DraftKings Sportsbook provides the current betting lines. Remember to gamble responsibly and prioritize important aspects of life.

Sources:

– DraftKings Sportsbook (draftkings.com/sportsbook)