New Title: USC vs. Washington Football Game: A Clash of Quarterbacks

The highly anticipated matchup between Caleb Williams and the No. 20 ranked USC Trojans versus the No. 20 ranked Washington Huskies, led coach Michael Penix Jr., is set to take place in Week 10 of the college football season. This thrilling clash will unfold on Saturday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Football fans across the nation are eagerly preparing to witness the battle of these talented quarterbacks on the field. With their remarkable skills and leadership qualities, Williams and Penix Jr. are expected to deliver an exhilarating and high-scoring game.

While the original article provided options to watch the game, this article provides a fresh perspective on the upcoming clash. The matchup between the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies is not just about the quarterbacks; it’s a showdown of two powerhouse football programs looking to secure a victory and improve their rankings.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Where can I watch the USC vs. Washington football game?

A: You can catch the game live on ABC or stream it online through various platforms.

Q: What is the point spread and betting odds for the game?

A: The current betting odds indicate that Washington is favored with a moneyline of -155, while USC has a moneyline of +130. The point spread favors Washington with a -3, and the over/under is set at 77.

Q: How can I place bets on the game?

A: You can place your college football bets on various platforms.

As the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies take the field, football enthusiasts can look forward to a captivating showdown that promises intense competition and extraordinary plays. Be sure to tune in and witness this clash of quarterbacks, as both teams vie for an important victory on the college football stage.