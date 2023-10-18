The premiere of season four, episode seven of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown is set to air on INSP on Wednesday, October 18 at 8/7c. In this episode, the remaining seven contestants will face a challenging relay race comprised of various cowboy challenges to demonstrate their skill and grit. At the end of the episode, one more cowboy will be sent home host Trace Adkins and the judges.

For those wondering where to watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, new episodes can be streamed live on Philo and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch for free before committing to a subscription. Additionally, the first three seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown are available on-demand with Peacock.

Philo is a cost-effective live streaming service that offers over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Popular channels included with Philo are the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, BET, and more. The service also provides unlimited DVR capabilities and a selection of movies and TV shows for on-demand viewing.

DirecTV Stream, on the other hand, is an alternative to regular cable with exclusive channel options. The base channel package offers over 75 live channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial period. DirecTV Stream includes popular channels such as FOX, CBS, Showtime, NBC, ESPN, ABC, A&E, TLC, Food Network, and more. The service also allows users to watch certain content on-demand and provides the option to record favorite TV shows.

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown is a competition where top cowboys and cowgirls from across the United States battle to win a herd of cattle, a coveted belt buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights. Competitors, including ranch owners, ranch managers, ranch hands, horse trainers, and rodeo stars, face grueling challenges that test their skills, knowledge, grit, and passion. Each episode, contestants are eliminated one one the host and a panel of expert judges until only one cowboy or cowgirl remains as the ultimate winner.

